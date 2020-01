WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a New Year’s Day baby!

On New Year’s Day, Wilbraham firefighters helped deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance while on their way to Baystate Medical Center.

The “field delivery” happened in the back of Medic 3.

The New Year’s Day baby is a boy who was named Mason.

Congratulations to the family and welcome baby Mason!