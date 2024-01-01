WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham resident Al Gag, known by many in western Massachusetts for his fishing segments on 22News in the 1990s, will be inducted into the 2024 International Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame this March.

The Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame will take place March 22 through March 24 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Al Gagliarducci is one of six fishing legends that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“This recognition is bestowed on those who have spent a great share of their lives promoting, educating, and sharing their passion for fresh water fishing in a manner that positively impacts the sport for the millions of anglers around the world,” explains Emmett Brown, Executive Director of the Hayward, Wisc.-based International Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, the international headquarters for education, recognition and promotion of fresh water sportfishing. “There are many who love to fish, but few that can be considered Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famers.”

To be inducted into the Fishing Hall of Fame, members must have spent a large amount of their time promoting, educating, and sharing the sport. Al’s love of fishing started as a child. As he learned more about the sport, he began developing and making his own lures as a home business, starting with the shad dart in 1978.

He later took his experience and knowledge of angling to the airwaves, hosting for many years a segment on 22News called “Gone Fishing,” beginning in the early 1990’s.

Over the years, Al has expanded the lure business and sells products around the world. His business, Al Gag’s Custom Lures, is located in Indian Orchard, where the lures are manufactured on sight. He continues to promote fishing with involvement in fishing organizations and competitions through sponsorships and promotions.

Also to be inducted in March are Tim Huffman of Arkansas; Jerry Martin of Illinois; Bill Murphy of California; Dan Small of Wisconsin; and Roger Stegall of Mississippi.