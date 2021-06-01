Wilbraham forest still recovering from June 1st tornado damage

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As the tornado headed East from Springfield, the ferocious storm uprooted trees causing widespread damage to the town of Wilbraham.

Town engineer Tanya Basch doesn’t need pictures of the devastation to remind her of what happened when the tornado reached into Wilbraham, “I was heading home when the tornado reached into Wilbraham at the high school at the time on Main street and Tinkham Road.”

Although it may seem the lush greenery weathered the storm ten years later, we’re reminded it’ll take another ten years before many of the trees planted after June 1st, 2011 will be fully grown, replacing so many trees damaged that day.