Wilbraham hopes to bring better, lower price internet to residents

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A town discussion Thursday night is hoping to bring better and cheaper internet connection to residents of Wilbraham.

Wilbraham residents gathered at the Town Hall Thursday evening to learn about the benefits of town-controlled broadband networks — as opposed to commercial internet providers.

The president of Entry Point Networks spoke with residents about the monopoly of commercial internet providers. Entry Point Networks is a software company that works with cities and towns to implement broadband. The president of Entry Point said the company’s priority is speed and cost.

“The networks can do a lot more than they’re currently doing and they can be more useful to people,” Jeff Christensen told 22News.

Christensen also said the biggest challenge to implementing broadband in Wilbraham is political will.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.