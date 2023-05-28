WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day is observed in a special way in Wilbraham, a town consisting of a prominent veteran community.

Crane Park itself honors the fallen soldiers of many U.S. wars, all year round.

Jered Sasen, the Director of Veterans Services in Wilbraham told 22News, “The ceremony here is to honor all veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Crane Veteran Memorial Park was actually donated by the Crane family for the purposes of honoring veterans and that’s why this is where we do it.”

The ceremony featured patriotic music from the Minnechaug Regional High School choir and band, a laying of the wreath procession, and remarks. Dakota Joseph is the daughter of a veteran, who read a personal essay titled “Why is the veteran important?”

Those at the ceremony, voiced their hopes for how people recognize Memorial Day.

“Just remember why they’re here, what they did, what they sacrificed. Everyone gave something, and some of them gave all,” expressed Dakota Joseph.

Jered Sasen said, “These veterans laid down their lives. They laid down their lives for American values. And you know what part of American values is? A BBQ. It is! So go out there, enjoy the day, but just take a moment and reflect on why we have that.”