Wilbraham man charged with entering, breaking and unarmed burglary

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man has been arrested after police investigated several house break ins over the last few months.

According to Wilbraham Police Department, Thomas Dean Jr. of 524 Ridge Road in Wilbraham was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant and recovered numerous stolen items and evidence pertaining to the house breaks.

Officers arrested Dean and is charged with Breaking and Entering and Unarmed Burglary in the Nighttime for a Felony. Police expect more charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Shawn Baldwin or Detectives Sean Casella and Detective Derek Florindo at 413-596-3837.