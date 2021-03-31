Wilbraham & Monson Academy name professional hockey player as head coach

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham & Monson Academy announced that they named professional hockey player Barry Almeida as head coach of its Boys’ Club Ice Hockey team.

Barry Almeida will take the newly revived program for the 2021-2022 season, after a unanimous choice by the Wilbraham & Monson Academy’s hockey committee.

“His passion and desire to create something special, a competitive prep school program, is exactly what we were hoping for. His playing and coaching résumé speaks for itself, but his energy and drive will really help make it all happen,” said Wilbraham & Monson Academy’s Head of School Brian P. Easler.

Almeida led Boston College to two national championships and played for seven seasons in the minor league systems of four National Hockey League teams.

“He is a proven winner and a person of high character. Barry is committed to developing a strong, positive culture for these young players to grow in. He’s the perfect choice for Wilbraham & Monson Academy,” said Bill Guerin United States Hockey Hall of Famer, and member of the selection committee.

Almeida was also a three-time captain and assistant coach for Worcester in the New York Islanders organization through the 2019-2020 season.

“I don’t think many people could have overcome the adversity Barry went through when he injured his eye. He continued to play D1 college and pro and excelled being one of the smartest and hardest working players on the ice. His knowledge and experience will help guide the boys’ hockey team to success on and off the ice,” said Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Women’s Ice Hockey Olympic medalist.

Wilbraham & Monson Academy also announced the hiring of T.J. Syner as an assistant coach, who was an assistant coach at UMass during the program’s national championship runner-up season in 2019.