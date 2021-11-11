Wilbraham & Monson Academy student athletes sign letters of intent for collegiate careers

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Monson Academy is graduating several Division 1 athletes this year, two of them signing their national letter of intent.

Basketball standout Deven Austen will go on to play at Princeton University next year. The point guard from Vernon, Connecticut played at Wilbraham & Monson Academy all four years. He told 22News his family, teammates, and coaches were the ones who prepared him for collegiate career.

“They’ve definitely, definitely prepared me academically, athletically. Coach Mannix, my teammates, everything they’ve done for me supporting me believing in me… everything. They’ve done a great job helping me prepare,” said Austen.

And the second student advancing his athletic career is Richie Joseph, the lacrosse player from Longmeadow attended Wilbraham & Monson Academy for his post graduate year. He’ll be moving on to play at Division 1 Providence College after this season. He also gave credit to his family, teachers and coaches and said he’s ready for his collegiate career.

“I’m probably most looking forward to competing with some of the best people in the country, some good teams, good players and playing with really good players too,” said Joseph.

On Friday night, two more Wilbraham & Monson Academy athletes are signing their letters of intent, twin brothers Kyle and Matt Filipowski. Kyle will be playing basketball at Duke and Matt at Harvard.