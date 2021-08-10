Wilbraham opens cooling centers Wednesday through Friday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Wilbraham will have places open to the public to use as a cooling center due to the upcoming heat advisory.

The Wilbraham Fire Department posted on social media that the Senior Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday until at least Friday to provide a place to cool down during the hot weather.

The police station’s community room is also available to residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

A heat advisory for western Massachusetts will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, This heat advisory has been issued because the heat indices will be between 95 to 99 degrees.

Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.