Wilbraham police arrest eight people during traffic stops in the last two weeks

Hampden County

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police have arrested eight people during motor vehicle stops and one juvenile after a motor vehicle accident over the past two weeks.

Around 1:46 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, an officer observed a vehicle traveling east on Boston Road operating erratically. The driver was stopped on Three Rivers Road near Chilson Road. The officer determined 31-year-old Victoria Shevlock of Palmer was operating under the influence of alcohol. Shevlock was charged with OUI Liquor and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Wilbraham Police observed a vehicle traveling 66 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Boston Road on November 28th around 1:25 a.m. When the officer pulled the vehicle over near Post Office Park, an open container of alcohol was spotted in the center console as well as a white powdery substance around the operator’s mouth and nose. A road test determined the driver, 42-year-old Amaury Cadiz Torres of Indian Orchard, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

An inventory of the vehicle found a quantity of cocaine and oxycodone. Torres was charged with OUI alcohol 2nd offense, Negligent Operation, open container (alcohol), speeding, Possession of class B (cocaine), Possession of class B (oxycodone), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On November 28th at 9:40 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle traveling on Three Rivers Road by Circle Drive with no rear lights. The vehicle was stopped and the officer immediately observed a baggie with a white powdery substance in the center console as well as two rolled up one dollar bills.

Two of the occupants, 22-year-old Peter James Cusson of Southwick and 20-year-old Casey Yvonne Bascom-Hyland of Southwick, were arrested for possession of a Class B substance cocaine. A further investigation in the vehicle found packaging materials consistent with narcotics distribution and a loaded Glock handgun with no serial number.

Police then arrested 19-year-old Lillian May McCloud Gonzalez of Chicopee and 23-year-old Zachary Scott Stratton of Ware. Gonzalez was charged with possession of class C drug (valium) and Stratton was charged with Possession with intent to distribute class B (cocaine), possession of large capacity firearm, possession of large capacity firearm in felony, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

A vehicle was stopped on Boston Road around 2:39 a.m. on November 29th. The driver, 48-year-old Gladys Henry of Roxbury was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.

On November 30th around 1:35 p.m., Wilbraham police stopped a car near the Cumberland Farms in Boston Road and arrested 45-year-old Brian Santos of Palmer for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Wilbraham police were called to a serious motor vehicle accident on Mountain Road December 4th around 11:47 p.m. where a telephone pole was split in half. A juvenile driver was charged with marked lanes violation, passenger restriction, speeding and negligent operation.

In the last month, Wilbraham police have been called to eight heroin overdoses, including one where a person died. The police department is asking those in need of help to contact the Wilbraham DART Team at 413-596-3837 and ask for Sgt. Rudinski, Ofc. Cygan or Ofc. Glenn. The DART Team is a free service that supports people at risk of an opioid overdose.

