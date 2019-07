WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was shot in Wilbraham Wednesday night.

Wilbrhaham Police Sgt. Jeff Rudinski told 22News, they were contacted by the Springfield Police department at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, who said they located a 40-year-old male gunshot victim at Baystate Medical Center. He’s expected to be okay.

That victim was shot at a storage facility in Wilbraham, according to Sgt. Rudinski.

Wilbraham Police are investigating what led up to the incident.