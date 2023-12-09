WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Relief Association will be holding its annual Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.

For the Stuff-A-Cruiser event, new and unwrapped gifts for kids up to 16 years old will be accepted, according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

If you can’t make it to the event on Saturday, items can be brought to the Wilbraham Police Department on Boston Road from now through December 16th.

The Stuff-A-Cruiser will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Big Y World Class Market.

If you know a family that is in need, contact Sgt Noyes at BNoyes@Wilbraham-MA.gov before December 20.