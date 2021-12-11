Wilbraham Police host Stuff a Cruiser event

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Those shopping in Wilbraham Saturday couldn’t pass up the chance to help struggling families by stuffing a police cruiser with Christmas gifts for children.

This annual Stuff a Cruiser event was inspired eight years ago by Wilbraham Police Sergeant Jeffrey Rudinski. This gift giving at the Big Y parking lot on Boston Road has been a boost for families in towns unable to purchase these gifts themselves.

“I was in the schools for years, and that’s how it got started,” said Sergeant Rudinski. He told 22News, “There are a lot of kids in a close community, at the same time there are families who need help around the holidays. That’s how this started, to help those kids out.”

During the time 22News was there Saturday, gifts kept right on arriving to fill the cruiser several times over. All the gifts will be distributed to local families that can’t provide presents to their kids this Christmas season.