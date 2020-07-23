Wilbraham Police investigating CVS armed robbery

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a CVS in Wilbraham Wednesday evening.

Wilbraham Police Department said officers were called to the CVS around 9:23 p.m., after a man threatened the cashier with a gun which was not displayed.

The man is said to have taken off west on Boston Road, possibly in a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord towards Springfield.

Police are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the department at (413) 596-3837.