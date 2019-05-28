Wilbraham police looking for horse’s owner

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Wilbraham are looking for the owner of a horse that was found Monday.

The Wilbraham Police Department posted photos of the horse to their Facebook page asking residents to help police help the horse find its way back home.

Police said the horse was found on Stony Hill Road and is currently being kept a resident’s home until the owner is located.

Anyone who may know who the horse belongs to is asked to call the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.

