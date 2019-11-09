Wilbraham Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old girl Friday night. 

Wilbraham Police told 22News they are looking for 11-year-old Mela Rosario who ran away from her foster home in Wilbraham around 12 p.m. Friday. 

Rosario is described as 4’2” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a black shirt carrying a duffle bag.  

Police say Rosario is from Brockton but has no ties to the area. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wilbraham Police Department at (413) 596-3837. 

