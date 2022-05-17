WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police need assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Monday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, Sandra Stephens was last seen on Monday at 7:39 a.m. in Coventry, Connecticut. She is 74 years old, weighs 130 lbs, is 5’02 tall, and has brown hair.

Sandra was driving a 2005 blue Subaru Forrester with a MA 9616KM plate.

If she is seen or her car is located, contact your local police department or the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.