WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a person who allegedly pointed a firearm at a group of people Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Big Y on Boston Road at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a person allegedly pointing a gun at shoppers.

Police are attempting to identify the person on your screen.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.