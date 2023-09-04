WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Ayden Williams, 17, walked away from his residence on Friday and has not been seen since.

He is described as 5’8″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and dark pants.

It is asked that if anyone has any information, contact the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837 or report sightings to their local Police Departments.