WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the individual pictured on the motorcycle.

The Wilbraham Police Department said the person pictured is wanted on several motor vehicle charges, adding that the motorcycle has no plates and the person took off from several police units.

The operator has a tattoo on his left shoulder, police say.

Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to call the Wilbraham Police Department at (413) – 596-3837.