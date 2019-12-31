Wilbraham Police: Springfield man arrested for driving stolen car

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several criminal charges after police say he was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from Springfield early Monday morning.

Wilbraham Police told 22News an officer noticed a suspicious car near a closed business on Boston Road and conducted a check, which revealed the vehicle was stolen.

The officer briefly lost sight of the car, which was then spotted on Springfield Street by another Wilbraham Police officer. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was identified as 29-year-old Alex Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested without incident and charged with operating with a suspended license, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.