WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police is asking residents to be aware of scam callers who are asking for donations.

Enfield Police warning residents of scam callers

According to the Wilbraham Director of Veterans Services the Palmer Veterans office phone was cloned and calls were made where the scammers would request for money as donations.

The police is reminding residents to be aware of these fraudulent calls and to not make any donations through the phone.