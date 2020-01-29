Wilbraham program addresses teen vaping concerns

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and families in western Massachusetts went to Wilbraham Middle School Tuesday for a special program about vaping.

The program focused on local concerns and efforts to protect youth from the growing epidemic of teen use.

Guests at the program browsed tables and learned all about the facts and statistics of teen vaping, as well as available resources.

Superintendent Albert G. Ganem Jr. told 22News, “This is something that’s come really quickly into our country, and it’s obviously a topic that we’re hearing a lot about, and our goal tonight is to provide as much information as we can so that people are aware. When you give people information, knowledge is power.”

Also involved in the planning for Tuesday night’s program was the Hampden/Wilbraham Regional School District, the School Committee, the Rotary Club, and Partners for Youth Coalition.