WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 100 Wilbraham residents are experiencing power outages due to the freezing rain Tuesday morning.

According to the MEMA Outage Map as of 5:32 a.m., 120 customers are currently experiencing power outages.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for ice that’s leading to very slick road conditions Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for ice accumulation.