Wilbraham residents still waiting for power after Wednesday’s storm

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Wilbraham are slowly getting their power back on Thursday night, more than 24 hours after the storm first struck.

22News captured video of crews along Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham removing debris and trees that fell onto wires. Trees were also blocking parts of the road. National Grid has restored power to more than 6,000 customers in Wilbraham since Wednesday night.

22News spoke to one resident who lives in the area after his house lost power.

“It was kind of scary but it’s happened before,” said Lucka Chigalin. “It wasn’t our first time with a power outage. It’s ok, we will just wait till they fix it.”

According to the National Grid outage map, it is projected that power won’t be fully restored until Saturday, October 10 around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today