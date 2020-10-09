Wilbraham residents still waiting for power after Wednesday’s storm

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Wilbraham are slowly getting their power back on Thursday night, more than 24 hours after the storm first struck.

22News captured video of crews along Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham removing debris and trees that fell onto wires. Trees were also blocking parts of the road. National Grid has restored power to more than 6,000 customers in Wilbraham since Wednesday night.

22News spoke to one resident who lives in the area after his house lost power.

“It was kind of scary but it’s happened before,” said Lucka Chigalin. “It wasn’t our first time with a power outage. It’s ok, we will just wait till they fix it.”

According to the National Grid outage map, it is projected that power won’t be fully restored until Saturday, October 10 around 6 p.m.