WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After almost 40 years in the business, Wilbraham Seafoods & Restaurant has announced its closure.

The seafood restaurant, located at 2341 Boston Road, announced the closure on its Facebook Page on Friday, by stating that it has not been the same since the heart of the business retired, and how the post-COVID made things more difficult.

The restaurant wrote in its closure announcement, “It has been a pleasure getting to know many of you over the years and I am sad I could not properly say goodbye.”

Wilbraham Seafoods & Restaurant was started by George and Chris Giannakopoulos 30 years ago and was a local favorite, according to their website. They offered fresh seafood, dinners, party platters, specials, baked seafood, and more.

“A lot of you became more than just customers and you will not be soon forgotten. Though the business may no longer be open let the memories you made there continue to keep it alive,” said Wilbraham Seafoods & Restaurant.