WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is your local election headquarters, and Saturday is election day in Wilbraham.

The Polls opened at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday May 20th and will be open until 6:30 p.m. at Minnechaug Regional High School.

There are a few contested races on the ballot, for town selectman, regional school committee, cemetery commissioner, planning board, as well as a ballot question.