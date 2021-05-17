Wilbraham town election results in; races for selectman, moderator, school committee settled

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Republican candidates came out on top in two of the three contested races in Wilbraham’s annual town election Saturday, with one nominee from both parties winning seats on the school committee.

In the race for the Board of Selectmen, Republican caucus nominee Theresa Goodrich defeated Democrat John M. Broderick, Jr.

Incumbent Town Moderator James Jurgens, a Republican, kept his position, defeating Democratic challenger Xiomara Alban Delobato.

There was a four-way race for two seats on the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Committee, with incumbent Republican William John Bontempi and Democrat Lisa Murray coming out as winners. Republican Joseph Lawless and Democrat Dagmar Mechem finished in third and fourth respectively.

There were also races for other town-wide offices, including Assessor, Cemetery Commissioner, and Water Commissioner, but those were uncontested. Turnout was 13.41%

Official results for contested races (winners in bold):

Board of Selectmen

Theresa Goodrich (R) – 807

John M. Broderick, Jr. (D) – 621

Moderator

James S. Jurgens (R-Inc.) – 846

Xiomara Alban Delobato (D) – 586

HWRSD Regional School Committee

William John Bontempi (R-Inc.) – 744

Lisa Murray (D) – 715

Joseph William Lawless (R) – 656

Dagmar R. Mechem (D) – 601