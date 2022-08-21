WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A very special birthday for a Wilbraham woman, who celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Santa Nataloni celebrated this milestone birthday this evening, hours ahead of her official birthday, which is tomorrow. 22News asked her what the secret to her longevity is.

Santa Nataloni said, “I feel good. I never complain, my life, I work so hard, I say hello to everybody, connect with everybody you know, come in the house and do this and do this, but I never complain to nobody.”

Nataloni is an Italian immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1958. She worked as a seamstress at many local factories. She has three grandsons and has been blessed to see the birth of her great grandson, Vincent Edward Nataloni.