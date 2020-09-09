Wildfires are rare in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Helicopters are continuing to rescue people from the California wildfires.

The latest rescues come after a dramatic weekend airlift of more than 200 people. California has already set a record with 2 million acres burned this year, and the worst part of the wildfire season is just beginning.

In western Massachusetts, wildfires like this are rare, but we do see brush fires from time to time.

“No burning of construction materials or brush. It’s for just that reason,” said West Springfield Fire Lt. Jake Thibault. “It creates a lot of smoke, a lot of embers. Embers travel far, they can get on the houses next to you, they can land on the canopies next to you on these hot days when there’s not been a lot of rain.”

Thibault said a simple campfire can cause a brush fire. Recently, a brush fire on Tully Mountain in Orange kept local crews busy for days.

Remnants of fireworks were determined to be the cause of the fire.