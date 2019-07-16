Wildlife expert holds presentation at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wildlife expert Tom Ricardi held a presentation on birds of prey at the Holyoke Mall Tuesday.

Ricardi and his birds of prey fascinated the audience during the mall’s summer program called “Tykes Tuesday.”

He introduced his audience to some of the Owls who’ve inhabited the Massachusetts Birds of Prey rehab facility in Conway.

After more than half a century, Ricardi has never lost his excitement for introducing families to these creatures of the wild.

Ricardi told 22News, “To see the expressions on their faces mostly. A lot of children, the electronic age has caught up with everybody. The outdoors, to re-establish where they get a chance to offer.”

In addition to Birds of Prey, visitors also enjoyed the forest park’s zoo on the go and a presentation by the Connecticut Science Center.

Tykes Tuesday continues through August 13, at Macy’s court on the ground floor.