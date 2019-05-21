Will MGM Resorts purchase Wynn’s new casino in Everett?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders say it’s way too early to know if MGM Resorts International will purchase Wynn’s new casino in Everett.

The Casino Oversight Committee’s Chairperson downplayed concerns Monday night.

Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton is playing damage control. Wynn Resorts International and MGM Resorts International last week publicly admitted they’ve been discussing the possibility of MGM buying Wynn’s new Encore Boston Casino in Everett.

“They’re one of the largest companies in the world,” said City Councilor Michael Fenton. “And from time to time they’re going to have discussions with other companies about their future opportunities.”

Springfield resident Albert Rivera is one of the thousands who have visited the MGM Springfield Casino since it opened last August. He feels it’s been great for the city’s economy and doesn’t want to see any ownership changes.

“The bars! The restaurants are phenomenal,” said Rivera. “I love the restaurants. I just think it’s really positive for the community.”

What’s good for Boston could be bad for Springfield. The state Gaming Commission prohibits a single company from holding more than one casino license in the state.

So, if MGM were to buy Encore Boston, MGM Springfield would have to be sold.

Fenton said MGM can’t leave Springfield without the city’s permission. Otherwise, they’d be breaking their Host Community Agreement, which is a binding legal contract.

