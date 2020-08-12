Will new Massachusetts COVID-19 map help stop the spread?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a new way to see how your town is fairing against others.

The Baker administration released COVID-19 data for individual communities in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and now, it’s easier than ever to understand.

The state released a color-coded map that shows which parts of the state have a higher number of cases, and some good news for western mass, it’s almost entirely moderate to low risk.

Governor Baker released the map on Tuesday which shows all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns and their designation; higher risk, moderate risk, or lower risk, based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Any city or town designated higher risk is considered to have a high level of COVID infection, and will receive additional support from the Commonwealth to address the spread of the virus.

“Every community is different but this could include additional testing tracing and isolation resources and we are also implementing stepped up enforcement measures,” said Gov. Baker.

Locally, our number of cases are lower than other parts of the state. For example, West Springfield is designated lower risk which means there are less than four cases per 100,000 people. Springfield and Holyoke are moderate risk with four to eight cases per 100,000 people.

These numbers come after Hampden County recently set up multiple pop-up COVID testing sites, which have seen hundreds of residents thus far.

“On our second day, we did 99, Springfield was our third day we did 85, and as you can see today is a big turnout,” said Damaris Jones, director of harm reduction at Tapestry. “So, I’m just hoping people just continue to come in and get tested for their sack and our communities.”

Gov. Baker also announced that the community-based data will help school districts as schools begin their re-opening plan.