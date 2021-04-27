Will Reichelt running for third term as Mayor

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt filled out nomination papers Monday morning to run for a third term as Mayor.

According to a news release sent to 22News, despite the challenges the city has faced over the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Reichelt was excited to announce his pursuit for a third term as Mayor.

“This past year has been extremely challenging to say the least, but I am proud that we were able to continue to provide critical services to residents, promote a number of economic resiliency efforts, all while avoiding any increases to taxes for the sixth year in a row,” Reichelt said. “We have made significant strides and progress over these last six years of my administration and I hope to be able to continue that positive movement for the next four years.”

If elected for a third term, Mayor Reichelt said he is committed to focusing on revitalizing downtown West Springfield, continuing to modernize the Town’s business models, investing significantly in infrastructure and schools as well as exploring options for expanded services, such as municipal fiber.

If you would like to support the campaign or speak with Will about the upcoming election, please email the Committee at mayorreichelt@gmail.com.