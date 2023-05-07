WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society is hosting its second annual ‘Will Run for Cookies’ 5K run/2K walk at Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday.

Nearly 300 participants are registered to take part in this event, and all are invited to bring their dogs along on a non-retractable leash, according to a news release sent to 22News from Dakin. Proceeds from the race will support Dakin’s programs, and there are prizes for several different categories:

Overall 1st and 2nd – male or female

First place for age ranges both male and female:

Under Age 12

Age 13 – 19

Age 20 – 29

Age 30 – 39

Age 40 – 49

Age 50 – 59

Age 60 +

Dakin Humane Society delivers effective, innovative services that improve the lives of animals in need as well as the people who care about them.

Food vendors will be on-site, and every participant, human or dog, gets a cookie. Anyone who raises $100 qualifies for a blue beanie hat, which honors a kitten named Beanie who had been rescued in frigid weather last winter.

Dakin’s Director of Development and Marketing Stacey Price stated, “We’re excited to present our second annual Cookie Run, and to enjoy a day in the park with so many other animal lovers in our community. Last year’s debut Cookie Run was a solid success, and we got a lot of positive feedback about the event, what a great location Stanley Park was, and how much fun they had with their friends and dogs that day. We are so grateful to everyone who – by participating, volunteering, and otherwise supporting this event – is lending a hand to help animals in need, and the people who love them.”

Participants can register at the race in Stanley Park at 9:00 a.m., and the race is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.