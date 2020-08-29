Will schools ensure safe air quality when students return in pandemic?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As parents send their kids back to school this fall, how will districts keep the air students and teachers breathe safe?

According to public health officials, minimum standards require classrooms circulate clean air three times per hour. But the typical school only gets about half that amount.

Now, with the pandemic, experts are recommending districts boost their target to five clean air changes per hour. An engineer who helped shape national guidelines for ventilation inside schools during COVID-19, says this needs to be a top priority.

“I really caution districts looking into that to make sure all spaces they are putting staff and students have all proper ventilation requirements. Because that’s a trade-off that really isn’t a win,” Sarah Matson explained.

Public health experts said the benefits of these long-overdue improvements will out-live fears of the virus.