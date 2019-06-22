Will the opening of Encore Boston Harbor affect MGM Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Sunday, MGM Springfield will have some new competition in the state.

Encore Boston Harbor is 27 stories high, with a 200,000 square foot gaming floor and 15 restaurants. The new competition has some wondering how it could impact MGM Springfield.

When MGM Springfield first opened in 2018, they were seeing an average of 50,000 visitors every weekend. The more than $900 million casino was a considerable draw to Springfield, and local restaurants and shops said they saw more customers themselves.

PJ Glantz, from Springfield, said he’s a regular gambler.

“I won the truck there back in April, I think just by luck I probably go once a week on average,” Glantz told 22News.

But some wonder what impact the opening of Encore Boston Harbor could have on MGM. By comparison, in MGM’s first two months of operation, Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut saw a five and ten percent drop in slot machine revenue, which they said was due in part to competition from MGM.

Glantz said he was invited to Encore’s pre-opening party, but he said he prefers to stay closer to home.

“I don’t think so,” said Glantz. “I mean we’re an hour and a half away from Everett. We’re an hour and a half away from Mohegan and I haven’t been going there. I won’t be going to Everett anytime soon.”

As the $2.6 billion Boston Harbor Casino sets to open Sunday, the casino’s president said he expects the Everett casino to draw customers from a different market than MGM does.

“I think they’re going to continue to do well there,” said Bob DeSalvio. “I think they will continue to be very strong there in their regional segment.”

We welcome Encore Boston Harbor to the Commonwealth family. Mike Mathis, MGM Springfield President

The casino officially opens Sunday at 10 a.m.