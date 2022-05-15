WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society held a 5K and 2K walk or run race on Saturday to raise money for the services it provides to animals in need.

The event titled, “Will Walk for Cookies,” brought hundreds to Stanley Park in Westfield. Mike DiCarlo ran the race with his rescue dog ‘Louie’, to show support and help other dogs find the perfect home.

“To get them off the street, get them in good homes and give them a place to stay until they get adopted. It’s a very worthy cause,” he said.

Even three legged dogs, like ‘Taco’ participated. Despite having one less leg than his competitors, Taco finished the race.

The Dakin Humane Society helps 20,000 animals every year, by providing shelter, medical care, spay and neuter services, and behavioral rehabilitation. The nonprofit organization’s Community Engagement Manager Kaitlyn Holloway says help from the public is very important this time of year.

“This time of year is when we start to see animal populations spike,” Holloway said. “We consider it kitten season so we see a lot of kittens and cats coming in and those smaller animals.”

Due to the influx of small animals this time of year, the society is in need of foster homes. Those interested can click here.

Dakin set a goal of raising $18,000 dollars at Saturday’s event. The organization runs solely on community donations, and with the help of 600 volunteers.