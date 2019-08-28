Will we experience any remnants of Hurricane Dorian?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Dorian continues to target Puerto Rico, but even though it’s far from us, we’ve still had our fair share of bad storms.

Usually by the time tropical storms get here, they have weakened into remnants, but they have still caused plenty of damage.

Hurricane Dorian is swirling over the Atlantic, hitting Puerto Rico with 75-mile-per-hour winds and heavy rain. It is currently on a path to the north-west toward Florida. While we won’t be impacted by Dorian, we’ve seen remnants in the past.

In August 2011, Irene pushed into Connecticut and Massachusetts as a tropical storm, leading to severe flooding.

Hanna was tropical-storm strength when it made landfall in New England in September 2008. And with that intense rain, one of the biggest impacts is impaired driving on roads.

22News spoke with Bethany Savio from Elm Auto School about driving in a torrential downpour.

“They’re going to tell you that the minimum speed limit on a Mass Interstate or limited-access highway is 45 miles per hour. But if you’re in a torrential downpour and you can’t see, go as low as you need to, to be able to see,” Savio said.

A different storm Tropical Depression Erin is currently off the coast of the Carolina’s, and its moisture could bring us some heavy rain Wednesday night.