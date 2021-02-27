Wilbraham’s United Church and Springfield Rescue Mission host clothing drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People experiencing homelessness in Springfield will benefit from a clothing drive organized by Wilbraham’s United Church. The Church works with the Springfield Rescue Mission, advancing a men’s program called HUGS.

The HUGS acronym stands for hats, underwear, gloves and socks. Socks are the most needed item for homeless men. Church members responded today by bringing the clothing items they had purchased this past week.

If you’re homeless they have very limited income, people need these things, things that we take for granted…Hats and gloves, I hope they have a place to store them for next winter, but the underwear and socks absolutely they’re needed Reverend Paul Nesbit, Associate Pastor at Wilbraham United Church

The Springfield Rescue Mission clothing drive extends through the entire month of March.