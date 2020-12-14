William Byrne to become 10th Roman Catholic Bishop of Springfield during Monday Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield will install its 10th bishop Monday; ordaining Rev. William Byrne in a Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral.

Bishop-Elect Byrne was born in Washington, D.C. as the youngest of eight children. He completed his undergraduate studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, before attending the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

Byrne arrives in Springfield following a number of positions with the Archdiocese of Washington, including serving as chaplain of the University of Maryland and as pastor of St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill. He also has received attention well beyond his home archdiocese through a series of popular YouTube videos.

Byrne replaces Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, who was appointed Archbishop of St. Louis, Missouri earlier this year.

The Diocese of Springfield includes all of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston will preside over the ordination and installation Mass, which you can watch at 2:00 P.M. on 22News, as well as streaming live here on WWLP.com.