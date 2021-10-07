William Pynchon Medal recipients announced

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Trustees of the Order of William Pynchon announced their selection of two winners for the Pynchon Medal on Thursday.

Helen Caulton-Harris, director of Springfield’s Health and Human Services, and Victor Rojas, director of technology for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke were the two winners. The award is given to those who promote citizenship and help build a better community.

Caulton-Harris said, “There are times when the mayor and I needed to make decisions that were difficult to approach COVID-19 and to assure that our community was safe.”

Last year’s recipients, Janine Fondon and Elizabeth Wills-O’Gilvie, also received their medals.