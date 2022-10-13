LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Willie Ross School for the Deaf held it’s annual Fundraiser Gala on Thursday. The event honored two long-time supporters of the school and the services that they provide the deaf community at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

Longtime supporter Kiki Anderson’s son John was one of the first students to ever enroll at the school. Paul Robbins Associates has been key in raising the profile of the school to communities in both Massachusetts and Connecticut. 22News spoke with the President and CEO of the school about Thursday night’s recognitions.

“It’s a fundraiser, but it’s also a friend-raiser. We want to bring people in from the community, tell them our story, and also honor these great folks that we are honoring here tonight. So it’s nice to take a pause and really look back at the previous year, and look back at all we have accomplished,” said President and CEO Bert Carter.

Attendees were able to bid on a variety of baskets and prizes with the proceeds going towards supporting the schools community efforts.