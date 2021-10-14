Willie Ross School for the Deaf holds annual gala

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A community gathered in Longmeadow Thursday night all for a great cause.

Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosted their annual gala at Twins Hills Country Club. The spotlight was on gala honorees Barbara Garvey, John Gallup, and John Ernst. The event was all live-streamed for those who could not attend in person.

Bert Carter, president & CEO of Willie Ross School For The Deaf told 22News, “This is our main event for the year and it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate our community and to honor some of our longtime supporters.”

The school recently completed a $2.5 million renovation of the school’s Sidney Cooley Administration building which accommodates its growing needs and programming.