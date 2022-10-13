LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Willie Ross School for the Deaf will have its annual Gala on Thursday.

The Gala honors longtime supporter, Grammatiki Anderson, and longtime partner, Paul Robbins Associates. Anderson’s son was born deaf, and after struggling to find the right program, she was introduced to Willie Ross in 1967. Paul Robbins Associates first became involved with the school when board member, Erica Broman, reached out to help with the school’s communication.

Paul Robbins, the principal of Paul Robbing Associates, said “Erica understood that Willie Ross was at a point that it needed assistance with communications, from a new website to new collateral materials, to media engagement in telling the Willie Ross story. I immediately fell in love with the school, the teachers and children were so joyful on two campuses where you could hear the heartbeat. It has been a joy to raise the profile of the school in so many ways and to play a very small part in seeing the school flourish and grow.”

According to President and CEO of WRSD Bert Carter, “Our annual Gala is a time when we come together to celebrate the school and the great partnerships that are an essential part of our success. I speak on behalf of the entire Willie Ross community in saying we appreciate the support and partnership of Grammatiki Anderson and Paul Robbins Associates.”

Tickets for the Gala are $75 in person, and there will be a Livestream option for $35 per ticket. The event will be on Thursday at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow, beginning at 6:00 p.m.