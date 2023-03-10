LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Willie Ross School for the Deaf was host to a legislative breakfast featuring a number of local legislators.

Several western Massachusetts legislators were in attendance at the breakfast and Willie Ross students helped serve breakfast and met with local elected officials.

“It’s good to have a better understanding of what they’re going through, and how they communicate. It’s better for everybody if we have a better understanding of how they do it,” said Rep. Brian Ashe of Longmeadow.

Bert Carter, President and CEO of Willie Ross told 22News, “There’s also a couple of bills we’re asking them to support around early intervention services for deaf and hard of hearing children, and beefing up that part of the early intervention program.”

The Willie Ross school’s funding is set by the state, making it even more important to develop relationships with the state house. Willie Ross School for the Deaf provides an educational program that stresses academic excellence and focuses on the development of students’ intellectual, social, and emotional growth from the early childhood level through high school.