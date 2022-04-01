LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A legislative breakfast was held at Willie Ross School for the Deaf in Longmeadow.

Students served breakfast and met with elected leaders, before visitors took a tour of the campus. As an approved, private special education institution, tuition rates are set by the state. The school is appealing to legislators for assistance in maintaining a specialized workforce.

President & CEO of Willie Ross School for the Deaf, Bert Carter, told 22News, “We are in a situation where we’re paying significantly less than public schools are so it’s very difficult for us to recruit and retain staff.”

Willie Ross School for the Deaf recently completed a $2.5 million renovation of its campus, which features new space for interpreters, and an updated audiology center.