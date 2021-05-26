Willie Ross School for the Deaf launches donation campaign to build new playground

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The Willie Ross School for the Deaf (WRSD) announced that it has launched a crowdfunding campaign to build a new playground at the school on its main campus located at 32 Norway Street.

The campaign so far has $31,544 in donations from 92 donors. Contributions have come from faculty and staff, board members, students, parents of students, alumni, and members of the community.

The crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to conclude on October 1 and the school is asking the public, local businesses, and residents to consider making a contribution. Those interested in contributing to the Willie Ross Playground Fund can scan the QR code visit GiveCampus.com.

The playground campaign aims to give new space for interpreters, an updated audiology center, a redesigned main entrance, improved wheelchair access, and upgraded administrative technology.

“The old playground on our campus had to be removed as a result of our capital improvement construction project. We need the support of our community to help us purchase a new, safer playground that provides more space for our students. We appreciate the donors who have helped us reach close to 50% of our goal and are hopeful others in the community will support and help us achieve our goal and the construction of a new playground to serve our students,” said WRSD President and CEO Bert Carter.

Proceeds from the campaign will also include new landscaping to support the new playground. Donations can be mailed to the school or online through GiveCampus.