Willie Ross School for the Deaf reaches funding goal to build new playground

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The Willie Ross School for the Deaf (WRSD) announced that they have reached their crowdfunding campaign goal to build a new playground at the school on its main campus located at 32 Norway Street.

Courtesy: Paul Robbins Associates, Inc.

The campaign raised $75,000 in contributions from more than 160 donors that included faculty and staff, board members, students, parents of students, alumni, and members of the community. The new playground is scheduled to be installed in the Spring of 2022.

The playground campaign aims to give new space for interpreters, an updated audiology center, a redesigned main entrance, improved wheelchair access, new landscaping, and upgraded administrative technology.

According to WRSD President and CEO Bert Carter, “We are extremely pleased and thankful to all who contributed to our online campaign to raise the necessary funds to build a new playground for our students. The core of our mission is to help our deaf and hard-of-hearing students thrive in the world by engaging them intellectually, emotionally and physically. The opportunity for our students to play and have an important physical outlet on a new playground is an essential part of daily life at our school.”