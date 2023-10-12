LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Willie Ross School for the Deaf held its 10th Annual Gala Thursday evening in Longmeadow.

22News spoke with the school’s President & CEO Bert Carter who tells us this is a special time for their community to come together and celebrate, “We are seeing an uptick in enrollment, so we are serving more kids in western Massachusetts which is exciting for us, we really want to make sure that every child that has hearing loss gets the services that they need.”

Carter adds that they also use this time to raise some money to go towards the school’s vital services and programming.

You can learn more about Willie Ross School for the Deaf on their website.